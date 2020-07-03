David A. Hefele, 81, of Aurora died on June 26, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora. Mr. Hefele was born on August 5, 1938 to David and Gertrude (Pauls) Hefele in Aurora.
Mr. Hefele had a passion for antiques and on occasion enjoyed restoring them.
He is survived by his son, David; daughter, Kristin; brother, Gerald; sisters, Paula Schelling and Susan Hefele-Irvin.
He is preceded in death by his son, Craig; grandson, Nicholas; and former spouse, Karen.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Those who wish to attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will follow.
