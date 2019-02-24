David A. Reim, 72, of Aurora passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born on February 10, 1947 the son of Milton and Louise (Duy) Reim. David held various positions with many construction companies through the years. Among them are; Standard Brick Supply, Town of Rice Lake, SPEC Construction, Nesco Manufacturing, and All About Stone. David also served on the Grand Lake Town Board as Town Supervisor. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Alvina (Ahlgren) Reim, children; Kirk (Tamy Moser) Reim and Vanessa (Bobby White) Reim; grandchildren, Meghan, Austin, Troy and Shane Reim, Corden L. Drift, Ethan and Joslyn Dickey and Bobby and Karissa White; great grandchildren Abrielle and Axel and cousins Tom Reim and Sue Dering as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Tiffany Radtke. Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, Febraury 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12 noon at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL. www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary