David D. Frerich, Batavia (formerly of Aurora) passed away October 17, 2019. He was born January 25, 1932 in Santiago, MN, the son of William and Beatta Frerich.
He was a teacher, principal, and supervisor for over 40 years in MN, MT, and IL (31 years in IL including East Aurora, College of DuPage, and Aurora University). After retirement in 1993, he was employed as a photographer/customer service representative for Life touch Photography.
Mr. Frerich served his country as Personnel Sgt. Major with the 71st AAA Missile Battalion during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Aurora Am. Legion Post 84.
Celebrating his memory is his wife of 61 years, Lois; two daughters Cathy Brolley, Elburn; and Kristi Grams (Jay), Elburn; two sons Joe, Batavia; and John (Cathie), Batavia; eight grandchildren Megan Gamboa and Nicole Hanlon, Alyssa and Kerrie Brolley, and Adam, Sarah, Emily, and Abby Grams; two great grandchildren Isaiah and Gabriel Gamboa; three brothers Harold (Barbara) MN, Roy (Mary) MN, Frank (Ila Dean) NE and two sisters Dorothy Newman MN and Stella (Jon) Schwartzwald MT, plus many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
Predeceased are his parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
Celebration of Life arrangements are being handled by The Daleiden Mortuary. The family will receive guests on Monday, October 28th at Annunciation Church, 1820 Church Rd., Aurora from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Father Patrick Gillmeyer will officiate. Military honors will be held in the church cemetery. Visitation will continue at Gaslight Manor (luncheon) following the church services.
In keeping with Dave's spirit of reaching out to others, memorial donations can be made to Aurora Junior Women's Club, c/o Kristi Grams, 771 Downing St. Elburn, IL 60119, or to Aurora Community Education Foundation, 111 West Downer, Aurora, IL. 60504.
A complete obituary and memorial web page may be viewed at www.daleidenmortuary.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave condolences for Dave's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019