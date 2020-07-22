1/
David Eisenmenger
David P. Eisenmenger, 74, of Aurora, IL, passed away at home on July 20, 2020.

He was born in Peoria to the late Wilfred and Grace Eisenmenger.

David is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary T. Eisenmenger; his daughter, Terri (Bob) Pankala of Montgomery; his grandsons Tyler and Jensen; his sisters Sue (Dan) Toomey of Springtown, TX and Cindy (Herb) Zinzer of Oswego; his brother Jim (Rose) Eisenmenger of Aurora, and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Dennis Coyne
