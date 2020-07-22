David Eisenmenger

David P. Eisenmenger, 74, of Aurora, IL, passed away at home on July 20, 2020.
He was born in Peoria to the late Wilfred and Grace Eisenmenger.
David is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary T. Eisenmenger; his daughter, Terri (Bob) Pankala of Montgomery; his grandsons Tyler and Jensen; his sisters Sue (Dan) Toomey of Springtown, TX and Cindy (Herb) Zinzer of Oswego; his brother Jim (Rose) Eisenmenger of Aurora, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com