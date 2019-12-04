|
David F. O'Brien, age 77 of Naperville, passed away suddenly, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home. He was born November 27, 1942 in Chicago, IL to his loving late parents, James and Margarete O'Brien. Cherished husband of Mary C. O'Brien, wedded on May 1, 1971. Beloved father of Jennifer (Dan) Curtis of St. Charles and Julie O'Brien (Elizabeth Larson) of Oswego, IL. Adored grandpa of Zachary, Alexander and Matthew Curtis. Dearest brother of Patricia (Dan) Blake, Paul (Cheryl) O'Brien, the late Mary Ellen Reed, James O'Brien, Timothy O'Brien, and Terrance O'Brien. Fond uncle of many. Dave enlisted into the Marine Corp after graduating from Purdue University serving 2 years in Vietnam on a F4 Phantom jet achieving the rank of Captain. Following honorable discharge from USMC he worked in the banking industry for 40 plus years, retiring at Old Second National Bank in Aurora IL as Executive Vice President of Information Services. Dave was a strong patriarch of his family. He was a devout Catholic, loyal lifelong friend to many and a kind, gentle soul. Most of all, his complete devotion, commitment and love for his grandsons that was unwavering. He was their number one sporting fan. After retirement he enjoyed traveling to tropical destinations with his wife Mary and relaxing poolside at home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a . Visitation: Thursday, December 5th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin, Friday, December 6th 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will process to St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019