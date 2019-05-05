|
|
David G. "Dave" McGuire, age 70, U.S. Air Force veteran 1969-1973, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1988, formerly of Des Plaines, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 25, 1949 in Berwyn, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019