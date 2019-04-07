David G. Pearson, 75, of Hinckley, Illinois, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pine Acres Rehab & Living Center in DeKalb, after a courageous battle with cancer.He was born August 26, 1943, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Ernest and Naomi (Rimer) Pearson. David married Joanne K. Bastian on May 7, 1966 in Hinckley, Illinois.David worked as a car salesman early in life and then as a truck driver delivering throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed motor cycling, driving his corvette and vacationing.He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his daughter, Chris (Don) Fidler of Sycamore; two granddaughters, Megan and Morgan both of Sycamore; his brother, Larry Pearson of Batavia; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Fairview Park Cemetery on Wednesday, April 10 with the Rev. Charlene Hinckley of St. Paul United Church of Christ Church in Hinckley, officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the David Pearson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Pearson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary