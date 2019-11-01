Home

David Gaddis


1963 - 2019
David Gaddis Obituary
David Gaddis, 55, Romeoville IL, passed away October 23, 2019 at his home. David was born December 19, 1963 in Galesburg to Bettie and Billy Gaddis. David was a 1982 graduate of West Aurora High School and later graduated from Aurora University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He married his wife of 30 years Vickie Dumdie in 1989. David served as a dedicated police officer for the Willowbrook Police Department for 32 years assuming the rank of Sargent. He was instrumental in establishing the first K-9 unit for the Willowbrook Police Department, with his K-9 partner Icha. David retired in July, 2019. David is survived by his loving wife Vickie, sons Brandon, Ryan, and Adam. He is also survived by his father Bill Gaddis, sisters Debbie (Peter) Brunelle, Donna (Larry) Reddick, Kathy Gaddis, and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother Bettie Gaddis, father-in-law Carl Dumdie, and one nephew. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Aurora, 15 Oak Avenue, Aurora Il. Pastor Tim Baltz officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to MARK-9: Good Cause for Old Paws) which supports retired K-9 (https://www.mark-9.org) Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630)293-5200.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 1, 2019
