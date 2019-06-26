David Hunter Westbrook, 86, of Somonauk, IL was called home to be with his Savior on June 24, 2019.



Dave attended Somonauk high school, where he played baseball and was a member of a state bound basketball team. Following high school, Dave enlisted and served in the Navy during the Korean War. During his 10-year tour, including active and reserve duty, his ship, the USS Robinson, sailed around the world.



Dave enjoyed woodworking and had a special place in his heart for animals, especially cats.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mildred Westbrook; brothers Charles, Dick, and Bill; and sisters Kathy and Margaret (Bill) Hedreen.



Surviving are his wife, June (nee Scheppele) of Somonauk; children Jeff (Kathy) of Shabbona, Janice of Rochelle, Dana (Reba) of Earlville; grandchildren Jennifer (Jared) Yaggie, Kristen (Jacob) Mathre, Jake Kiefer, Alex Kiefer, Christina (Jim) Widman, and Ashley Newlun; honorary grandson Zachary Williams; great-grandchildren, Payton Yaggie, Autumn and Adaline Mathre, and Hailey and Maci Newlun; also surviving are sister-in-laws Betty and Cindy Westbrook; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



We would like to thank everyone who kept Dave in their thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to the exceptional staff and hospice care at Heritage Health.



Visitation: Friends may visit on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home, Somonauk Funeral: Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00am, at Village Bible Church - Plano campus, with Pastor Steve Lombardo, officiating. Burial will be Oak Mound Cemetery, Somonauk. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt 34 W ~ PO Box 404 Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary