David Lee Kleren Sr, age 68, from Aurora, IL passed away suddenly on June 30th, 2020 in Maryville, Tennessee. Dave was born in Aurora, IL on July 7th, 1952 to Ralph and Jenny Kleren.



Dave was a graduate of Marmion Military Academy and Western Illinois University. Dave retired from Navistar International after a long career. Being such a hard worker, he was also known for having many other jobs, most famously as Mr. Yogurt. Dave had met many friends throughout the years while riding his Harley, skiing with the ski club, cheering on the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox or helping out others. He was never one to say no when asked for help. After so many enjoyable trips visiting friends and relatives in the Great Smoky mountains, Dave had recently decided to retire in Tennessee where he was loving his new life as a "farmer."



Dave is survived by his wife Jan Kleren of Maryville, TN, his son Dave Kleren, Jr. of Aurora, IL, his daughters Joey Claussen (Greg) of Cary, NC and Pam Lower (Josh) of Downers Grove, IL, Stepson Tyler Sheehan (Beth) of Huntley, IL, Stepson Ted Sheehan (Kate) of Geneva, IL and his grandchildren, Greyson Claussen, Charlotte Lower, and Billy Lower, Wyatt Sheehan, Sam and Maddie Sheehan, his sister Carol (Kleren) Geisen of Geneva, IL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jenny Kleren, his brothers Ralph and Ed Kleren and his sister Shirlee (Kleren) Gruber.



All funeral and memorial services to honor Dave's life will be held at an undetermined future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store