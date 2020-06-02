David M. Ransford, 82, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on June 1, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Dave was a veteran of the United States Army and a life - long fan of the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and of course Die Hard Cubs fan; 2016 was a fabulous year! He is survived by his spouse, Alimma Purev, daughter, Laura (Dave) Sweeny, son Michael (Carol), brother Dennis (Pat), and sister Sharon Holzkoph along with several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Elaine (Hammond) Ransford, son David A. Ransford, and Brother Richard Ransford. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 2, 2020.