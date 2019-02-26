|
David P. Cochran, 87, passed away on February 22, 2019. John was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Aurora. Visitation will take place from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First Christian Church, 635 N. Randall, Aurora. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 26, 2019