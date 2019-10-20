|
|
David W. Pawlowski, age 52, of Yorkville, IL died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the home of his sister surrounded by his loving and supportive family. He was born October 31, 1966 in Aurora, IL the son of the late David G. and Joanne nee Robotham Pawlowski.
David was a member of the Class of 1985 of Yorkville High School. After high school he drove for Dieter Trucking in Naperville, IL; worked for Davidson Grain in Creston, IL; spent several years in White Bluff, Tennessee as a landscaper; and currently was working at ATMI Precast Manufacturing in Aurora, IL.
David's greatest source of pride and unconditional love was his two daughters and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motocross, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He had many talents and was always willing to help anyone in need. Meals on Wheels was one of his favorites.
David is survived by his two daughters Laura (Steven) Popdan of Aurora, IL, Leanne (Matt) Weber of Plano, IL; three grandchildren Macy Popdan, Maddie Popdan and Raelynn Weber; one brother Fred (Vicki) Pawlowski of Rochelle, IL; two sisters Shari (Ed) Wilson of Yorkville, IL, Lynn (Dan Crowley) McCauley of Ottawa, IL; and preceded in death by a brother Bret (TJ Pelkey) Pawlowski.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL.
Private family funeral service and burial will take place.
David has requested six Dallas Cowboy players be his pallbearers so they can let him down one more time.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019