Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pawlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Pawlowski


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Pawlowski Obituary
David W. Pawlowski, age 52, of Yorkville, IL died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the home of his sister surrounded by his loving and supportive family. He was born October 31, 1966 in Aurora, IL the son of the late David G. and Joanne nee Robotham Pawlowski.

David was a member of the Class of 1985 of Yorkville High School. After high school he drove for Dieter Trucking in Naperville, IL; worked for Davidson Grain in Creston, IL; spent several years in White Bluff, Tennessee as a landscaper; and currently was working at ATMI Precast Manufacturing in Aurora, IL.

David's greatest source of pride and unconditional love was his two daughters and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motocross, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He had many talents and was always willing to help anyone in need. Meals on Wheels was one of his favorites.

David is survived by his two daughters Laura (Steven) Popdan of Aurora, IL, Leanne (Matt) Weber of Plano, IL; three grandchildren Macy Popdan, Maddie Popdan and Raelynn Weber; one brother Fred (Vicki) Pawlowski of Rochelle, IL; two sisters Shari (Ed) Wilson of Yorkville, IL, Lynn (Dan Crowley) McCauley of Ottawa, IL; and preceded in death by a brother Bret (TJ Pelkey) Pawlowski.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL.

Private family funeral service and burial will take place.

David has requested six Dallas Cowboy players be his pallbearers so they can let him down one more time.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now