The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
River Hills Memorial Park
1650 S. River
Batavia, IL
David R. Lopez Obituary
David R. Lopez, 43, of Aurora, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Eskenazi Hospital. He was born July 12, 1975, in Sandwich, Illinois, son of the late Juan Lopez and Juana Rangel Lopez. David is survived by his four children: Miguel Angel Lopez, Issac Ramirez-Lopez, Juan Antonio Lopez and Caasi Juana Lopez; his grandchild, Maximilliano Alexander Navarro- Lopez; his brothers, Jerardo Lopez, Andy Lopez and Juan Carlos Padilla; his sisters Diana Lopez Torres and Martha Lopez. Visitation will take place from 4-8 P.M. on Wednesday, April 24,2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia IL. For further information call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 23, 2019
