David V. Bratcher
David Vaughn Bratcher, 71, of Sugar Grove passed away on May 19th. David is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Clark) Bratcher, daughters Sarah (Michael) Lyons, Alyson (James) McKean, Karyn (Ken) Dobizl, 7 grandchildren, and sister Gayle (Rich) Kastory. His laughter, jokes, and sarcasm will be missed by all - live long and prosper. A celebration of life TBD. If inspired, send donations to The Special Olympics.

For further information: 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
