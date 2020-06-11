David W. Jenkins, age 86, of Oswego, IL. passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 18, 1934 in Rich Square, North Carolina to the late Marvin and Mary nee Conwell Jenkins. He married Kathleen nee Evans in the House of God at Mooseheart, IL., on July 1, 1961. He was a 1952 graduate of Mooseheart High School and attended North Central College in Naperville, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving a tour of duty in Korea, 1956-1958. He retired after 30 years of service from Caterpillar's Aurora plant where he worked as a staff engineer in the planning department. He enjoyed fishing all over this great country and Canada, but his favorite "fishin" hole was Minnesota's beautiful Leech Lake, where he fished and partied every summer with family and friends for more then 40 years creating many memories and many of those memories were the years in which he fished with his grandchildren. He was especially proud of them for their athletic and academic achievements and the fine young men they have become. He was an active league bowler and league secretary for many years in the Aurora Bowling Association. He also enjoyed golf. He was a member of Amvets Post 13, Aurora Turners, Third Ward Social Club and the Lucky 50 Fishing Club.
He was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was the best dad two girls could ever need or want and we will ALL miss him so very much.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy Jenkins of Oswego; two daughters, Kelly (Wes) Pigney and Laura Jenkins (Keith Soffner) both of Aurora. Three grandsons, Trevor Pigney of Aurora, James Pigney (Sarah Kottke) of Davenport, IA. and Alec Pigney (Sophia Spence) of St. Charles, IL. Two brothers Wayne (Joyce) Jenkins of Portland, OR and Carl (Nan) Jenkins of Woodburn, OR and a sister Dixie (Jim) Schneck of Crown Point, IN., cousins Marilee and Michele Viola both of Aurora, IL. a special friend Paul Watnes of Geneva, IL, and his beloved dog, Tiffany.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 in his name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory,1801 S. Douglas Rd., P. O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.
For additional information 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 11, 2020.