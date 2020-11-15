1/1
David W. Rogerson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David William Rogerson, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1936 to Margaret and Jeff Rogerson of Oswego.

Following high school Dave had several successful businesses, one of which was the formation of KR&G Excavating Partners with Keith Kellogg and Paul Garbelman. Dave was also member of the Local 150 Operating Engineers for 50 years. He drove semi-trucks for several companies, including Dean Foods, for a total of over three million miles, while also serving as a Boy Scout Leader, Oswego Volunteer Fireman for 20 years, and night law enforcement officer for the Village of Oswego. A survivor of several serious accidents, Dave entertained family and friends with stories (mostly true) of his adventures. A loving family man, Dave's larger-than-life persona will be missed by extended family members as well was friends from Florida and the Oswego area.

Dave is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Freeman Wheeler), sister Marilyn Marklein and sister-in-law Joy Rogerson, children Lori Rogerson of Aurora, Leah (Bob) Foote of Oswego, Robert (Debbie) Rogerson of Montgomery, Keith (Lisa) Wheeler of Oswego, Jennifer (Rob) Hunt of Oswego and Scott Wheeler of Sheridan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Rogerson, Melanie Tilton, Shae Hunt, Emmett Hunt, Matthew Schaschwary, Chad Schaschwary, and Ava Wheeler, and two great-grandsons, Cole and Luke Rogerson, of all of Oswego.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne Carlton, brother Robert Jeffery, and grandson Tommy Rogerson.

The family wishes to thank Dave's caregivers, Elvie, Gigi, Alma and Mark for their loving service.

Following cremation, a family graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 5 West Washington Street, Oswego, IL 60543.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, P. O. Box 665, Oswego, Illinois 60543-0665.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
It was a pleasure knowing Dave most of my adult life! I enjoyed working for KR&G, the company he helped establish, for 30 years.
David Schnitz
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved