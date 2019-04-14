Dawn A. Jess, 69, of Batavia passed away peacefully at her home on April 5, 2019. She was born February 15, 1950 in Aurora, daughter of Dorothy and William Denney. Dawn grew up in Oswego and was a 1968 graduate of Oswego High School. She married her husband Steven Jess on February 2, 1969 in Oswego. They were married for 50 years. She and her husband started their family in Boulder Hill and then later moved to Batavia. Most of her working career was spent at the Sears corporate office. She enjoyed retirement to the fullest, traveling with her husband, going to craft shows with good friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was active in the Aurora Bowling Association. She will be remembered for her generosity and the wonderful family gatherings she hosted. Dawn is survived by her husband Steven Jess of Batavia, her daughter Angela (Mark) Nilles of North Aurora, her son Aaron (Jackie) Jess of Earlville, her five grandchildren, Gabriella and Brooke Nilles, Caitlyn, Ajay, and Brylee Jess, her mother Dorothy Denney of St. Charles, and her brother Richard Denney of Saratoga, Wyoming. She is also survived by many who loved her including nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Dawn was preceded in death by her father William Denney and her parents-in-law Robert and Eleanore Jess. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests doing a random act of kindness for someone.For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary