1/1
Dawn Kimberly Anderson
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Kimberly Anderson, age 48, of Roanoke, IL passed away and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born March 6, 1972 in Bloomington, IL.

She is survived by her mother Barbara (Newman) Anderson of Eureka, IL, two brothers Derek Anderson of AZ, Dale (Jen) Anderson of MI; two nieces Katie and Sophia Anderson; very special friends Robin, Amy and Sierra Kleen. She was preceded in death by her father Dwight Anderson, maternal and paternal grandparents, her second parents as she called them Sheldon and Dorothy Een whom she spent her summers with.

She was baptized on August 5, 1984 at East White Oak Church in Normal, IL. She was a member of the Class of 1990 of El Paso High School then going on to Southern Illinois University to attain a BS degree in Industrial Technology. She was employed by Caterpillar during high school and again after college, from there she went on to Burgess Norton in Geneva, IL and then on to SMF in Minonk, IL. (This last move brought her closer to her mother.)

She will lie in state on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM conducted by Pastor Kevin Garnerat at the Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 E. US Route 52, Sheridan, IL. Burial will take place at the Helmar Cemetery in Newark, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 E. US Rt #52, Sheridan, IL 60551.

Arrangements are entrusted to GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 102 S. Johnson St. P. O. Box 623, Newark, IL 60541. For additional information 815/695-5131 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
102 South Johnson Street
Newark, IL 60541
(815) 695-5131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
SMF Inc SMF Inc
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved