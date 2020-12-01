Deanna L. Williams, 74 of Oswego, passed away Saturday November 28, 2020. She was born July 4, 1946 in Newman, IL the daughter of the late Andrew and Eleanor (Robinson) Fritts.
Deanna worked for many years at J.C. Penny's in the Fox Valley Mall.
Deanna is survived by her daughters, Karen (Tim) Cinto and Debbie (Jim) Emanuel; her six grandchildren, Megan (Kenny) Bassett, Erin Cinto, Betheney (Hunter) Dalbey, Matthew Emanuel, Emily Emanuel and Maximus Emanuel; her great grandchild, Colton Bassett; her sister, Kay Hornberger; many other family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Williams; her sons, Tom Yoakum and Billy Yoakum; her sister, Barb Epperson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 4-7 p.m. December 2, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:00 a.m. December 3, 2020 also at the Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
