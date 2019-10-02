Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Debbie R. Conaway


1966 - 2019
Debbie R. Conaway, 53 of Oswego, passed away at her home on Monday September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and beloved Yorkie, "GIGI". She was born in Winfield, IL on August 9, 1966, daughter of Rex Wayne and Edilia (Lopez) Conaway. She was employed at UniStaff as a Human Resources Manager for over 15 years and was a Real Estate Broker for over 8 years. She enjoyed going to the movies, listening to music, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her Mother, Edilia, daughter, Jennifer (Ismael) Carrasquillo, son, Christian Arias, 2 grandchildren, Gianna, Adelyn and brother, Carlos (Silvia) Conaway. She is preceded in death by her Father Rex Wayne, paternal grandparents, Fred and Pearly Conaway, maternal grandparents, Francisco and (Ricarda) Lopez, Brother Jonathan Suarez and uncles William and Johnnie Lopez. Family will be receiving guests Thursday October 3, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Aurora. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 2, 2019
