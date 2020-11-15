1/1
Deborah M. Testin
1957 - 2020
Deborah M. Testin, 63 of Big Rock, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. She was born August 5, 1957 in Naperville, IL.

Beloved wife of Patrick Testin, loving mother of Amy (Phillip) Morel of Yorkville, IL and Jennifer (Ryan) Leifheit of Waterman, IL, adored grandmother of Ashley and Marissa Leifheit and Brooklyn and Cooper Morel, devoted daughter of the late Bernard and Rita (Pitz) Schmidt, dear sister of Cheryl (Craig) Kinley, Diane (Dennis) Hinterlong, Gary (Sue) Schmidt, Ed (Donna) Schmidt and Lisa (Bob) Hajek, fond sister in law of John (Kathy) Testin, Rita (Dave) Gemmer and Nancy (Dwight) Snyder, adored aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Deb lived in Naperville for all of her childhood where she attended St. Peter and Paul School and graduated in 1975 from Naperville Central. In 1977 she met Pat where they dated for a short year before being married on April 8, 1978. Upon marriage they moved to Big Rock, IL to begin a life together. Three short years later they started a family. She was a loving mother and homemaker for many years before deciding to pursue a degree in Nursing. Deb graduated in 1997 from Waubonsee Community College. For several years she worked at Mercy Hospital in Aurora where she shared her love and passion of caring for others who couldn't care for themselves.

Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her family and each of her wonderful grandchildren. She volunteered her time as a softball couch, 4-H leader and a fair superintendent over the years. When not volunteering she loved taking care of her flowers, gardening, canning, crafting and entering various items in the Big Rock Plowing Match.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her in- laws Joseph and Eileen (Hartung) Testin.

Visitation will be held Monday 3-8 p.m. November 16, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Il 60554. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday 10:00 a.m. November 17, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, Il 60554. Interment will take place at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
2 entries
November 14, 2020
My sympathy to you and your family, Pat.
Dick Drendel
Friend
November 14, 2020
As a former classmate , I would like to wish my condolences to her family and friends on behalf of Class of 75. Rest in Peace sweet lady.
Vicki McKenty
Classmate
