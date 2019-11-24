Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Debra J. Haws


1973 - 2019
Debra J. Haws Obituary
Debra Jean Haws, 46, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. She was born November 18, 1973, in Aurora, IL, daughter of Al and Jean (Harl) Wagner. Debbie was employed as part of the clerical staff at Unite Here Health for over 25 years. She enjoyed fishing, sitting by the campfire, collecting recipes but most of all spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Jeremy, 6 children, Scott, Ryan, Desmond, Austin, Donavan, and Lathan. 2 grandchildren, Liam and Hope. Her parents, a brother Al III, grandparents Al (Gail) Wagner, Sr, Grand Parents, Richard (Doris) Heim. Many friends, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Debbie is preceded in death by 1 sister, Charla and her grandparents Charles (Flora) Harl. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630 -897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019
