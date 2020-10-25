1/1
Debra J. Marcelain
Debra J. Marcelain, age 66 of Montgomery, IL passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 28, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Raymond and Evelyn (Gwin) Leonard.

Debra was united in marriage on June 29, 1972 to Michael R. Marcelain and they spent the next 48 years happily together. Mrs. Marcelain was formerly employed, for over 10 years, by H & R Block in Plano, IL. She was an associate member of the Tri-County Viet Now and also participated with her husband, in several other Vietnam Veteran organizations. Debra enjoyed spending time doing word puzzles. The time that Debra enjoyed most was spent with her granddaughter, Alyssa. Debra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Debra is survived by her husband, Michael R. Marcelain of Montgomery, IL; her sons, Ernie (Mary) Marcelain of Yorkville, IL and Tony Marcelain of Montgomery, IL; her granddaughter, Alyssa Marcelain of Yorkville, IL; her brother, Jerry (Donna) Leonard of Sandwich, IL; her sister, Cheryl (Patrick) Buick of Venice, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
