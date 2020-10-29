1/1
Dedrick J. Shelton
Dedrick "Hoss" James Shelton, 84, of Boiling Springs, SC. originally of Madison County, NC, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after an almost 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters. He is the son of the late Ed and Mollie Ray Shelton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Randy Shelton; brothers, Leach and William Shelton; sisters, June Ledford, Jeanette Tweed and Edith Queen Leake.

Dedrick proudly served in the US Air Force from May 1955 until September 1957. He honored all military and law enforcement. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co, in Montgomery, IL on January 1, 1990 after 30 years of service. He was a man that was loved by all who knew him and always made everyone smile. His contagious sense of humor was with him all the way to the very end.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Doan Shelton; daughters, Rhonda (Dave) Limon of Somonauk, IL and Teresa Halvax (Joel Ross) of Gaffney, SC; brothers, Kenneth (Doris) Shelton of Candler, NC, Glenn (Barbara) Shelton of Marshall, NC; sister, Jeanelle Selhost of Fletcher, NC and sister-in-law Virginia (late Leach) Shelton of Fletcher NC; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, with another one due in December and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, November 2, 2020 in Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Raymond Cantrell and Michael Garrison will officiate. Burial will follow in Madison Hills Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by US Air Force Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to Kindred Hospice Care of Spartanburg, SC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and you may view the service live at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
