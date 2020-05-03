The World has lost a wonderful man. Delbert was a kind, gentle, loving, humble and caring man. He was to me, a very special Father. He treasured his precious children more than you will ever know. And, with every visit, he always thanked us for being a part of his life. Del, Dad, we thank you for being the wonderful man you were, and for sharing your unconditional love with us all. We will miss you beyond words. We will grieve, and it will soften with time, but grief only happens because there was much love. Heaven has received another angel; we will always know that you walk beside us, unseen, unheard, but always near. Thank you for being our Dad. Rest in peace.

David and Diana Peterson

Son