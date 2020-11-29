Mr. Dufrain and my father Lloyd Gannegan (Print Shop Teacher) at East Aurora High School were great friends.



As a kid I would go to Wisconsin and go fishing with them and sometimes other teachers would be fishing as well.



So many Great stories I could tell about Mr. Dufrain. What a very patient man he was even when I would accidentally hook him with my fishing line.



I have many pictures of the fishing trips, I look at them often, what fun.



Now Mr. Dufrain and my father are fishing again together having their beers laughing about all crazy things they did.



God bless you Mr. Dufrain you are greatly missed. I pray for the Dufrain family through this time as well.



I’m grateful to have gotten to be a part of Mr. Dufrain’s life with my father.



Much Love

Bradley Gannegan ❤

Friend