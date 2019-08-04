|
Dellora (Dee) Andrich Kelly, age 83, passed away June 21, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL.
She was born March 4, 1936 in New York to Albert and Elsa (Stevenson) Olson. Dee was raised in Chatham, New Jersey and lived in Ohio and Texas before settling in Illinois (living in Downers Grove, Champaign, Aurora and Lombard).
Dee graduated from Wittenberg College in Ohio and taught 2nd grade until she began raising her family. She was active in P.E.O., CWS and Alpha Xi Delta (still having regular reunions with her sorority sisters).
Dee made memory bears for Hospice (where she volunteered for many years) and hundreds of bears that she donated to Ronald McDonald House. Dee was very artistic, teaching painting classes first at Martha's Art Mansion in Aurora, then in her home for over 40 years. She could be found annually at the Swedish Days craft shows and the Fall Festival of Crafts at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. She was also a very talented quilter.
Dee was preceded in death by husbands Ronald Andrich (2002) and Donald Kelly (2017).
She is survived by daughters Cheryl (John) Griesemer, Deb (Bob) Reed, Cindy (Jim) Shoger, Kathie (Bill) Pirochta, grandchildren Johannah Reed, Paul Shoger, Jessie (Jason) Pignanelli, great-grandson Wyatt Pignanelli, sister Carolyn (Bob) Spencer, brother Steven Olson, nephews Chris (Martha) Spencer, Glenn (Simmy) Spencer, nieces Karen Spencer and Sarah (Jim) Felder and many great nieces & great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at New England Congregational Church on Saturday August 10, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00am and the service will begin at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 4, 2019