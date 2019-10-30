Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Delmar L. Head


1938 - 2019
Delmar L. Head Obituary
Delmar L. Head, 81, of North Aurora, passed away October 27, 2019 in Aurora. He was born May 7, 1938 in Aurora. He was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Yender on June 1, 1974 in Batavia, Illinois. He is survived by his six children, Kevin Head of Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, Randy (Lynn) Head of Aurora, IL, Tom (Amy) Head of Brookfield, WI, Don (Lori) Head of Leland, IL, Julie Ruiz of North Aurora, IL, and Tim Head of Aurora, IL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, his parents, Evar and Viola, his brothers Wendell and Richard, his sister Linda, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave. (Rte. 31) in Batavia. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in Delmar's name to: The ; http://www.cancer.org/, St. Jude Hospital; https://www.stjude.org/, or The March of Dimes; http://www.marchofdimes.org/.

Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 30, 2019
