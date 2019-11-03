Home

Delmonte I. Darby


1928 - 2019
Delmonte I. Darby Obituary
Delmonte I. "Del" Darby, 91, of Aurora, passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born January 25, 1928. Visitation will take place from 10-11:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethany of Fox Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Ridge Av, Aurora, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 A.M. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 3, 2019
