Delores Kay Franck
Delores Kay Franck, 85, of North Aurora passed away on November 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Delores was a faithful member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. She was a proud graduate of Annunciation Grade School, Madonna High School and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Delores volunteered for many years in the Annunciation school library and at many school functions. She also volunteered at Church doing monthly blood pressure readings, at various Sodality events, and as a member of the parish prayer chain. When not spending time with her family, Delores enjoyed her monthly breakfast and lunch get togethers with her aunts and cousins, her classmates from Madonna High School, and her ladies "club" of friends.

Delores is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald Franck; her daughters Geralyn Navarro, Marilyn Franck and Carrie Franck; as well as her grandchildren Daniel (Amanda) Navarro and Stephanie (Eric) Heusinger; and great grandchildren, Penelope and Everett Navarro. She also is survived by her brother-in-law, Denis Franck; her aunt, Jean Frieders; special cousin and friend Janet Medernach; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marie (Frieders) Pierce, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the current state of the community because of the covid pandemic and the mitigation guidelines from the State of Illinois, a private funeral will be held at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Delores' memory to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church or Aurora Central Catholic High School.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Delores' family.



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
