Dena P. Dagiantis, 83, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, friends and wonderful caregivers. She was born on January 3, 1936 in Tripoli, Arkadia, Greece. After finishing school and working in Tripoli, Dena married and moved to Aurora in 1963. Dena worked and retired from the Riverdale Coat Company. Dena was an active member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church. She was a great cook and will be remembered as caring and focusing her energy on family and friends.
Dena was preceded in death by her parents, Ioannis and Panagiota (Galiotos) Roiniotis; her husband, Peter C. Dagiantis and her sister, Aggeliki Roiniotis.
Survivors include her daughter, Christina Dagiantis; her son, Chris (Anastasia) Dagiantis; her grandchildren, Panayioti and Anna Dagiantis; her sister, Aphrodite (Dimitrios) Tambassis; her brother, Vasilios (Vera) Roiniotis; her sister, Eleftheria Roiniotis and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-9 P.M. with a Trisagion Service at 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1850 Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 19, 2019