Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
1855 E. Fifth Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dena Dagiantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dena P. Dagiantis


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dena P. Dagiantis Obituary
Dena P. Dagiantis, 83, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, friends and wonderful caregivers. She was born on January 3, 1936 in Tripoli, Arkadia, Greece. After finishing school and working in Tripoli, Dena married and moved to Aurora in 1963. Dena worked and retired from the Riverdale Coat Company. Dena was an active member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church. She was a great cook and will be remembered as caring and focusing her energy on family and friends.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents, Ioannis and Panagiota (Galiotos) Roiniotis; her husband, Peter C. Dagiantis and her sister, Aggeliki Roiniotis.

Survivors include her daughter, Christina Dagiantis; her son, Chris (Anastasia) Dagiantis; her grandchildren, Panayioti and Anna Dagiantis; her sister, Aphrodite (Dimitrios) Tambassis; her brother, Vasilios (Vera) Roiniotis; her sister, Eleftheria Roiniotis and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-9 P.M. with a Trisagion Service at 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1850 Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -