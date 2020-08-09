Denise Pennington died Monday July 27th, 2020. Denise was born in Aurora, IL on Oct 3, 1952 to Harold Pennington and Joyce Gagne (Gook). She was the twin sister of Deborah and big sister of Diane. Denise worked for Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora for many years. She was a Security Guard in her later years. She was an animal lover and loved to garden. She succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident when she was hit by a DUI driver. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her beloved sister Debbie. Denise is survived by her sister Diane (Mike) Kucenski, 2 nephews, Tony (Alma) Kucenski, Alex (Laura) Kucenski, 3 grand nephews, 1 grand niece, all of California. She will be interred at Lincoln Memorial Park next to her twin, Debbie.





