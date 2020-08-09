1/1
Denise Ann Pennington
1952 - 2020
Denise Pennington died Monday July 27th, 2020. Denise was born in Aurora, IL on Oct 3, 1952 to Harold Pennington and Joyce Gagne (Gook). She was the twin sister of Deborah and big sister of Diane. Denise worked for Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora for many years. She was a Security Guard in her later years. She was an animal lover and loved to garden. She succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident when she was hit by a DUI driver. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her beloved sister Debbie. Denise is survived by her sister Diane (Mike) Kucenski, 2 nephews, Tony (Alma) Kucenski, Alex (Laura) Kucenski, 3 grand nephews, 1 grand niece, all of California. She will be interred at Lincoln Memorial Park next to her twin, Debbie.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Peace...Denise a sweet kind spirit....
Jeff Gatesmith (Smith WAHS 70)
Classmate
August 6, 2020
Love you and miss you, Denise. May your rest easy.
Darlene Pennington
Family
August 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Angela & Steve Boulding
Angela Boulding
Family
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. You were always such a nice and caring person. Always looking out for everybody and being there. Thank you for being you.
Amber Lopez
Coworker
August 5, 2020
You were always such a wonderful lady. So kind and generous to anyone you met. You will be so dearly missed by many.
Amber Lopez
Coworker
August 5, 2020
Denise, you were always such and kind and generous person. I hope you are resting in peace and had a great reunion with your mom and Debbie.
Selina Brown and family
Family
August 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Adam Anderson
Coworker
