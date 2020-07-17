Dennis Arthur Kuntzman, Sr. of Sugar Grove passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 64 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dennis was born on June 8, 1956, in Harvey, IL, the son of William L. Kuntzman, Jr. and Dorothy (Gust) Brady. As a teenager, Dennis developed a passion for cars and an interest in mechanics & engineering at the side of his stepfather, David Brady. A brilliant craftsman, he spent many years in the metal fabrication trade (Grimm Metal Fabricators), working alongside his son Dennis, Jr. and stepson Michael in their formative years. Later in life, he expanded his trade as a senior designer for an industrial manufacturing firm (Alliance Engineering, LLC). He led projects that took him across the country and across the globe, designing and implementing efficiencies in enterprise manufacturing applications. A devoted hobbyist, Dennis spent much of his free time designing and building custom furniture for his wife, Vicki. As a perfectionist in both his personal and professional life, he took great pride in the pieces he created and often created multiple versions of a new design before declaring it acceptable. His dedication, tenacity, and work ethic stood as a cherished example for the young men in his family. His mastery of technology and computer systems combined with all above, instilled lifelong curiosity for science, technology, engineering, and math in the Kuntzman men.
Anyone who knew Dennis, knew that computer systems and gaming were a favorite pastime of his for decades. Dennis spent countless hours with his sons Dan and Matthew competing and bonding over game theory, war strategy, and action RPG scenarios across countless virtual platforms. In the most recent years, he enjoyed spending time customizing his 2014 Chevy SS. Dennis and Vicki loved to spend time together taking the SS to car shows and competitions. The work that he put into his car earned them several cherished awards. Dennis loved to share his passion for cars with his sons and car show visitors, alike.
Dennis is survived by his adoring wife Vicki (Bohm) Kuntzman and their four sons Dennis (Carly) Kuntzman, Jr., Michael (fiancé Kristina) Cass, Dan (Sarah) Kuntzman, and Matthew (Kathleen) Kuntzman. He is also survived by his siblings; Susan (the late David) Karcher, William (Sue) Kuntzman, and Kat (Don) Papirnik, his grandchildren; Tylynn (Matthew) Anderson, Dennis Kuntzman III, Sydney Kuntzman, and Liam Kuntzman, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved German Shepherds; Dexter and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 – 4 pm, on Sunday, July 19th at The Healy Chapel located at 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL.
For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
