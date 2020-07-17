1/1
Dennis Arthur Kuntzman Sr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Arthur Kuntzman, Sr. of Sugar Grove passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 64 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born on June 8, 1956, in Harvey, IL, the son of William L. Kuntzman, Jr. and Dorothy (Gust) Brady. As a teenager, Dennis developed a passion for cars and an interest in mechanics & engineering at the side of his stepfather, David Brady. A brilliant craftsman, he spent many years in the metal fabrication trade (Grimm Metal Fabricators), working alongside his son Dennis, Jr. and stepson Michael in their formative years. Later in life, he expanded his trade as a senior designer for an industrial manufacturing firm (Alliance Engineering, LLC). He led projects that took him across the country and across the globe, designing and implementing efficiencies in enterprise manufacturing applications. A devoted hobbyist, Dennis spent much of his free time designing and building custom furniture for his wife, Vicki. As a perfectionist in both his personal and professional life, he took great pride in the pieces he created and often created multiple versions of a new design before declaring it acceptable. His dedication, tenacity, and work ethic stood as a cherished example for the young men in his family. His mastery of technology and computer systems combined with all above, instilled lifelong curiosity for science, technology, engineering, and math in the Kuntzman men.

Anyone who knew Dennis, knew that computer systems and gaming were a favorite pastime of his for decades. Dennis spent countless hours with his sons Dan and Matthew competing and bonding over game theory, war strategy, and action RPG scenarios across countless virtual platforms. In the most recent years, he enjoyed spending time customizing his 2014 Chevy SS. Dennis and Vicki loved to spend time together taking the SS to car shows and competitions. The work that he put into his car earned them several cherished awards. Dennis loved to share his passion for cars with his sons and car show visitors, alike.

Dennis is survived by his adoring wife Vicki (Bohm) Kuntzman and their four sons Dennis (Carly) Kuntzman, Jr., Michael (fiancé Kristina) Cass, Dan (Sarah) Kuntzman, and Matthew (Kathleen) Kuntzman. He is also survived by his siblings; Susan (the late David) Karcher, William (Sue) Kuntzman, and Kat (Don) Papirnik, his grandchildren; Tylynn (Matthew) Anderson, Dennis Kuntzman III, Sydney Kuntzman, and Liam Kuntzman, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved German Shepherds; Dexter and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 – 4 pm, on Sunday, July 19th at The Healy Chapel located at 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL.

For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 16, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 16, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 16, 2020
Vicky we are saddened by your loss. To those of use who worked closely with him, Dennis was a trusted partner and friend. May God bless you and keep you in this difficult time.
Phil Lawson
Friend
July 15, 2020
Vicky we are so sorry for your loss.

Jim and Diana Baker
Jim/Diana Baker
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved