Dennis Clark Roebuck

Dennis Clark Roebuck Obituary
Dennis Clark Roebuck, 65, of Bolingbrook passed away on March 25, 2019. He was born the son of Warren Clark and Maxine Roebuck February 15, 1954 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Dennis graduated from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek in 1972. He was a proud alumnus of Michigan State University class of 1976 with his degree in political science. Dennis was known for his love of Hollywood and enjoyed movies, music, and all things entertainment. Dennis was a gentle soul who loved all animals. From the neighborhood cats to local wildlife, taking care of them brought him joy. Dennis is survived by his partner of 33 years Edward Oros; sister Karen Roebuck; niece Brittney Kimball; and nephew Travis Kimball. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Maxine, and his aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made to the in Dennis' memory. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for the family of Dennis.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019
