Dennis Walter Kursell, 80, of Montgomery, died peacefully in his home, on February 3, 2020. On February 28, 1964, Dennis was united in marriage to Donna Kursell, at Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora. Donna and Dennis were married for 57 years. Dennis retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company as a Computer Operator where he worked for 40 years. Dennis is survived by his children; Craig Kursell, Julie (Charlie) Paulson, Paul (Nicole) Kursell, Janelle (Garett) Hettinger. Grandchildren; Brett (Rachael) Paulson, Jacqueline (Josh) Soloff, Ture (Brittany) Paulson, Hope and Calista Hettinger, Jacob, Joshua and Jackson Kursell. Great-Grandchildren; Austen and Juliana Soloff, Odin Paulson.
There will be a celebration of Life luncheon at Living Hope Church in North Aurora on February 8, 2020 from 12:00 till 2:00. Dennis is being cremated and then buried at Lincoln Memorial Park near his wife Donna Kursell.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020