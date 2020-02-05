Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Living Hope Church
North Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kursell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Kursell


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Kursell Obituary
Dennis Walter Kursell, 80, of Montgomery, died peacefully in his home, on February 3, 2020. On February 28, 1964, Dennis was united in marriage to Donna Kursell, at Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora. Donna and Dennis were married for 57 years. Dennis retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company as a Computer Operator where he worked for 40 years. Dennis is survived by his children; Craig Kursell, Julie (Charlie) Paulson, Paul (Nicole) Kursell, Janelle (Garett) Hettinger. Grandchildren; Brett (Rachael) Paulson, Jacqueline (Josh) Soloff, Ture (Brittany) Paulson, Hope and Calista Hettinger, Jacob, Joshua and Jackson Kursell. Great-Grandchildren; Austen and Juliana Soloff, Odin Paulson.

There will be a celebration of Life luncheon at Living Hope Church in North Aurora on February 8, 2020 from 12:00 till 2:00. Dennis is being cremated and then buried at Lincoln Memorial Park near his wife Donna Kursell.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -