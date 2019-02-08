Dennis L. Nickels, 78, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. He was born on August 28, 1940 in Aurora, Illinois.Dennis was a lifelong devoted member of Holy Angels Church and was a forth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the Holy Angels Food Pantry on the "Monday Crew". He was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Marmion Military Academy Class of 1958. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a lifelong area farmer and a member of the 4-H club. He served for over thirty eight years both as a Trustee for the township of Sugar Grove and on the Kane County Mental Health Board. He is survived by his wife of fifty five years, Sharon (Lowe) Nickels; six children, Connie (Ed) Binot, Denny (Teresa Braden) Nickels, Jr., Linda (Karl) Weaver, Diane (Mike) Fowler, Thomas (Jahna) Nickels, Carolyn (John) Cothron; fourteen grandchildren, Stephanie Binot, Christopher Binot, Nicolas Binot, Danielle Weaver, Nathan Weaver, Hannah Weaver, Sarah Fowler, Zachary Fowler, Thomas Fowler, Mason Nickels, Samuel Nickels, Ileigh Nickels, Gabriel Cothron, Jonathan Cothron; three sisters, Cathy (Frank) Lubinski, Patricia Nickels-Mauk, Mary (Terry) Hoffman; many nieces and nephewsHe was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Madeline (Harker) Nickels; three brothers, LeRoy Nickels, George Nickels and Mathew Nickels.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church at 10:00 AM. Fr. Michael Lavan will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Dennis' family.Memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be made to Holy Angels School or Marmion Academy. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019