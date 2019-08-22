Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Moreland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Moreland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Moreland Obituary
Dennis G. Moreland, 69, of Naperville, IL passed away August 17, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Chicago to Hugh and Elaine (Tangney) Moreland, both parents preceded him in death.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda (Popp) Moreland, daughter Kris and her husband Jeff; a son, Mark, his wife Angie, and their son, Drew. He is also survived by his sister Donna Figura and her husband Paul. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their children.

After beginning his teaching career at St. Rita's in Aurora and then Mount Prospect, Dennis taught reading at Traughber and Thompson Jr. Highs in Oswego, IL for the remainder of his career. Many people remember him not only as a Thompson teacher, but as an avid runner, seen often running the streets of Oswego.

There will be no visitation, per his wishes. Memorials may be made to one's personal choice.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.