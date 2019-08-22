|
|
Dennis G. Moreland, 69, of Naperville, IL passed away August 17, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Chicago to Hugh and Elaine (Tangney) Moreland, both parents preceded him in death.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda (Popp) Moreland, daughter Kris and her husband Jeff; a son, Mark, his wife Angie, and their son, Drew. He is also survived by his sister Donna Figura and her husband Paul. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their children.
After beginning his teaching career at St. Rita's in Aurora and then Mount Prospect, Dennis taught reading at Traughber and Thompson Jr. Highs in Oswego, IL for the remainder of his career. Many people remember him not only as a Thompson teacher, but as an avid runner, seen often running the streets of Oswego.
There will be no visitation, per his wishes. Memorials may be made to one's personal choice.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 22, 2019