Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
Dewey Mitchell Wyatt


1938 - 2020
Dewey Mitchell Wyatt Obituary
Dewey M. "Mick" Wyatt, age 81, of Batavia passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born was October 25, 1938 in Menglewood, Tennessee to C. Dewey and Alice Wyatt.

Dewey is survived by three daughters, Debby Wyatt Leden of Batavia, Nancy (Russell) Carlson of St. Charles and Linda (Jim) Vanthournout of Kentucky, a daughter-n-law, Kimberly Wyatt of Aurora, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his parents, a son, Brian Wyatt, a son-in-law, Michael Leden, four brothers and an infant sister.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 10th at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, (Rt. 38), Geneva. Burial will be at West Batavia Cemetery, Batavia. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. For information call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva 630-232-7337 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 9, 2020
