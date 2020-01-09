|
Dewey M. "Mick" Wyatt, age 81, of Batavia passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born was October 25, 1938 in Menglewood, Tennessee to C. Dewey and Alice Wyatt.
Dewey is survived by three daughters, Debby Wyatt Leden of Batavia, Nancy (Russell) Carlson of St. Charles and Linda (Jim) Vanthournout of Kentucky, a daughter-n-law, Kimberly Wyatt of Aurora, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, his parents, a son, Brian Wyatt, a son-in-law, Michael Leden, four brothers and an infant sister.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 10th at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, (Rt. 38), Geneva. Burial will be at West Batavia Cemetery, Batavia. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. For information call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva 630-232-7337 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 9, 2020