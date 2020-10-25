1/
Diane Beary
1950 - 2020
Diane Beary, 70, of Sugar Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Lucille (Gravedoni) Matejovich on June 30, 1950 in Chicago, IL.

Visitation will be held Monday 4-7 p.m. October 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. October 27, 2020 at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For anyone wishing to watch the Mass, Live Streaming will be available at (https://youtu.be/bFfCCsGFOYo). Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Geneva, IL.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2020.
