Diane Blocker, 77, passed from this life to her heavenly realm on September 25, 2020, resting peacefully at home with her loving husband Gary at her side. Diane was born on October 30, 1942, in Elmhurst, IL, to George and Victoria Guenther, and married Gary on September 30, 1960. Diane spent the last 48 years as resident of Oswego, always active in the community. Diane will be remembered by all as a loving wife, caring mother, sincere friend and a role model for her seven grandchildren
At her husband Gary's side, she co-founded G.A. Blocker Grading Contractor in 1969 where she worked for 24 years running the office operations. In 1993, Diane shifted full-time employment to their new business venture at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course where she was always a fixture in the office, pro shop and course-spending many days making friends feel welcome, enjoying golf with her husband and sharing good times with all who came out to enjoy a day on the links. Throughout all of this, she, along with Gary, always had the time to dedicate to attending school activities, sporting events and raising their three boys.
Active in her church and serving her friends and community, Diane was admirably generous with her time, sharing with her creativity and infectious with her laughter and, sometimes mischievous, sense of humor. She was never too busy to extend a helping hand to a person or family in need, but at the same time was not afraid to stand up for what was right. Later in life, Diane enjoyed spending time making memories with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband-always enjoying the outdoors and appreciating each day for the blessings it would bring. In the last years of her life on earth, Diane fought a courageous battle with vascular dementia, maintaining her clever wit and ability to share a smile with loving friends, family and caregivers with whom she was blessed to spend time.
Left to celebrate her life is her husband Gary; their three sons Kevin (Debi), Brad (Julie) and Matt (Nikki); grandchildren Michael, Scott, Meagan, Danielle, Ashley, Luke and Joel Blocker; brother Duke (Barb) Guenther; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Victoria (Klena) Guenther.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. A private family celebration of life will be held after the gathering. Cremation took place at American Crematory in Oswego, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
