|
|
Diane Eberly, 72 of Yorkville went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born on September 4, 1947 in Aurora, IL to Bernard and Belma (Manes) Clauss. She married Ron Eberly on July 25, 1969 and they spent the next 50 years together.
Diane loved making cards, baking, nursing, and her family. After raising her family, Diane went back to school to pursue her dream of being a nurse. She graduated at the top of her nursing class and won the Sandrolini Award for Excellence at graduation. Above all else, Diane treasured her family. She was everyone's "go to" for advice or a shoulder to lean on. She loved being a wife, sister, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and aunt. Diane was always there with baked goods, encouragement, a hug, and a smile.
Diane is survived by her husband Ron, daughter Heidi (Tom) Raitt of Yorkville, son Monte (Kathy) Eberly of Rochelle, grandchildren Nick (Jen), Randi (Josh), Jacob, Gavin, and Dylan, great-grandchildren Cooper, Jessie, Madeline, Maxine, Levi, Brandon, and Lettie, sisters Donnie, Winnie (Greg), Bobby, and Doris (Ray), and brother Mike (Sandy). She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janette.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL with Pastor Derek Johnsen officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 4, 2020