Diane Helen Bohnstedt, 75, of Plano, IL, passed away on January 5, 2020. Diane was born on September 10, 1944 to Cletus and Lucy (Sittler) Kocher. Diane was born and raised in Naperville, IL She was the baby of 10 children. She married James Bohnstedt in February of 1964. She was a housewife and lovingly raised her six children in Sandwich, IL. Diane loved to go to church, sing, and spend time with her family. Her life was a living example of the verse she often shared with her children; "Patience is a virtue."
Diane is survived by her husband, James Earl Bohnstedt; six children, Charles (Karen) Bohnstedt, Dawn (Tracy) Rogers, James Kenneth (Kimberly) Bohnstedt, Shawn (Frank) Franzetti, Chad (Juliet) Bohnstedt and Robert (Kristen) Bohnstedt; as well as two sisters, four brothers, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Lucy Kocher; two brothers, Richard Kocher and Harold Fritz Kocher; and one sister, Shirley Kocher.
The family of Diane Bohnstedt would like to give a special thanks to her family doctor of many years, Dr. Martin Brauweiler. Also, they would like to thank Barb Kearns and Karina Resendez for visiting and caring for Diane every week for many years. They express gratitude to the staff and doctors at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital. They were all very kind and compassionate during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Diane Bohnstedt.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral mass will be held next day Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 901 North Center St. Plano, IL 60545. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 8, 2020