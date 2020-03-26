|
|
Diane Marie Morrill, 50 of Sugar Grove, Illinois passed away on March 25th at home surrounded by family after a valiant, courageous battle with breast cancer.
Diane was born in Peoria, Illinois on September 14, 1969 to Allan and Lois Hultgren. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Allan.
Diane grew up in a loving household which included her brother Jeff and sister Michele. In college, at the University of Illinois, Diane studied music education and went on to become the orchestra director at Indian Trail Junior High in Addison, Illinois where she taught for 27 years.
She was united in marriage to Steve Morrill on November 2, 1996 and a few years later they welcomed son Griffin, and then Jackson. Diane truly loved her boys and beamed with prideful joy as she helped guide them successfully toward adulthood.
Diane was a "kid centered" orchestra teacher driven to instill a love of music in her students while at the same time helping them grow to become empathetic, considerate adults. She lived a life of kindness and service exemplifying grace, while putting the needs of others before her own.
Diane is survived by her husband, Steve and her children Griffin and Jackson. Other survivors include her mother, Lois of East Peoria, Illinois, her brother, Jeff of East Peoria and her sister, Michele (Brett) and their two children, Lilly and Mayson of Union, Missouri. Diane also leaves behind her father-in-law, Walter (Elaine) Morrill of Madison, Indiana and numerous aunts and uncles.
A scholarship fund in Diane's name will be set up to support middle school orchestra students at Indian Trail Junior High in Addison, Illinois.
Diane will be buried at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Sugar Grove, Illinois. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 26, 2020