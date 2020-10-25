1/1
Diane Sue Allen
Diane Sue Allen, 68, of Plano, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Little Rock Township, IL. She was born June 27, 1952 in Aurora, IL. The daughter of Francis J. and Anna Mae "Peggy" (St. Clair) Lorenz. She married Keith James Allen on August 10, 1974 in Aurora, IL. She volunteered at Kendall County Food Pantry for many years. She loved digging in her flower beds, camping with family and friends, traveling, cooking, baking, family gatherings, but most of all being the best wife, mother, Grammie, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her husband Keith; two sons Mike (Kiley) Allen of Sandwich, IL and Jeff (Brittany) Allen of Newark, IL; one daughter Jenni (Trevor) Hall of Somonauk, IL; six grandchildren: Wyatt, Kaleb, Klaire, Morgan, Anna Mae, Zeke, and one soon to be; one brother David (Karla) Lorenz of Oswego, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL with Pastor David Kaul officiating. A Private Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Memorials may be directed to Kendall County Food Pantry. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 3952 Turner Ave. Plano, IL 60545 (630) 552-3022



Published in Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
Keith, Dave, Karla & family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Diane will be missed by many and is now a wonderful Angel to watch over all of you. RIP my friend
Diane & Gary Wildy
Friend
October 23, 2020
Diane would never greet you without a smile I didn’t see her often but when I would run into her it was like she was a best friend you just saw yesterday . I will never forget you Diane.. May you Rest In Peace ❤
Patty Kiley
Friend
