Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
Riverside Cemetery
414 N. River St.
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dionisio Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dionisio Perez


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dionisio Perez, 87, of Chicago, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Grove in Aurora, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born January 02, 1932 in Camuy, Puerto Rico the son of the late Fermin and Rafaela (Valle) Perez.

Dionisio served in the Korean War, Company H 296th Infantry.

He is survived by his sisters; Maria Bosque (Confesor), Hortencia Hernandez (Jose), Rosa Ruiz (Luis), Aurea Mendoza ( Fidel), Carmen Marcial (Bernabel), Aida Bruno ( Ramon), Ada Ocasio (Luis) his brothers, Manuel Perez (Juanita), Rafael Perez ( Maria), Gilberto Perez; his nieces and nephews, Margie Mendoza, Fidel Mendoza Jr., Ana Vaske ( Ron), Diana Hill (Lloyd), Juan Mendoza (Karina) and many other nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Dionosio was preceded in death by his brother- in- laws, Confesor, Ramon, Jose and Luis.

Visitation will take place from 3- 8 P.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora.

A prayer service will be held at The Healy Chapel on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. followed by a graveside service with military honors at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery.

For further information, please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dionisio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -