|
|
Dionisio Perez, 87, of Chicago, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Grove in Aurora, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born January 02, 1932 in Camuy, Puerto Rico the son of the late Fermin and Rafaela (Valle) Perez.
Dionisio served in the Korean War, Company H 296th Infantry.
He is survived by his sisters; Maria Bosque (Confesor), Hortencia Hernandez (Jose), Rosa Ruiz (Luis), Aurea Mendoza ( Fidel), Carmen Marcial (Bernabel), Aida Bruno ( Ramon), Ada Ocasio (Luis) his brothers, Manuel Perez (Juanita), Rafael Perez ( Maria), Gilberto Perez; his nieces and nephews, Margie Mendoza, Fidel Mendoza Jr., Ana Vaske ( Ron), Diana Hill (Lloyd), Juan Mendoza (Karina) and many other nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, Dionosio was preceded in death by his brother- in- laws, Confesor, Ramon, Jose and Luis.
Visitation will take place from 3- 8 P.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora.
A prayer service will be held at The Healy Chapel on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. followed by a graveside service with military honors at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery.
For further information, please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019