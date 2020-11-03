Dirk M. Skogsberg, age 70, of Bristol, IL passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care Center after battling cancer.
He was born July 5, 1950, in Aurora, IL to Arthur M. and Corinne E. (Armstrong) Skogsberg.
He was a loving son, father, grandfather "Farfar", great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed. Dirk is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Judit (nee Temesvary); daughter, Heather Marie Skogsberg of Upland, Indiana; son, Dr. Dirk Erik (Janet) Skogsberg of Plainfield; and son, Robert Kent (Erin) Palas of Somonauk; his brother, Kevin A. (Diane) Skogsberg of Sugar Grove; and 2 nieces, 6 nephews, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as many life-long friends and enduring colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur M. and Corinne E. Skogsberg; his brother, Duncan E. Skogsberg, and his loving grandmother, Hilma I. (Gehlbach) Armstrong whom Dirk adored.
Dirk was a Vietnam era veteran, having served in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1970. In the Army, he served the 5th Army in the 96th Transportation Company in Fort Hood, Texas as a truck driver, completing his service at the rank of Specialist (Spec 5, E-5).
During his more than 30-year career at Caterpillar's Aurora, Illinois plant, beginning as an line worker, and being promoted over the years eventually to the roll of a manager, Dirk was known as a tireless worker, unabashed leader, and demonstrated to his staff the motto he lived by in his own personal life, "Work hard, but play harder!" He and his staff regaled stories of pranks and countless inside stories, only further emphasizing his ability and passion to have strong lasting relationships with those whom he worked.
Dirk was an avid swimmer and diver throughout his life, teaching all of his children and grandchildren to swim. He also spent hours teaching himself new skills ranging from plumbing to electronics to welding. Dirk was a computer expert always willing to provide advice to his family and friends. He prided himself on being able to learn to do just about anything with his hands, as long as he had the right tools. Often joking he only had three years of high school, he is known by his friends to be one of the smartest people they have ever met, and willing to help anyone.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation is limited, but will be available at the Larson-Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, Illinois, from 9:00 until 10:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020. A graveside funeral with military honors will be reserved for family only with final interment at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora, Illinois on Friday, November 6, 2020 with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating, with interment following immediately thereafter. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dirk's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society
