Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Genoa Cemetery
Dixie Lee Lurz / (Cunningham) Awe


1936 - 2019
Dixie Lee Lurz / (Cunningham) Awe Obituary
DIXIE LEE (CUNNINGHAM) LURZ-AWE, 83, of Aurora, Il. died June 15th, 2019 at Presence Mercy Hospital, surrounded by Family. Born: April 13th,1936 in Dubuque, IA. to George & Esther (Olson) Cunningham. She worked for Illinois Bell & Geneva Community Hospital as a Switchboard Operator. Dixie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church & Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa. A loving & determined Mother who made many sacrifices for her family. Deeply loved & missed. Survived by 5 Children: Gary (Barb) Lurz, Wayde Lurz, Sara Runde, Mary (Robert) Kolarits, Todd Lurz, & Adopted Grandchild Amy Hueber; Many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren; a Brother: John Cunningham; a Sister: Diane McDade; 2 Nephews; & many Cousins. Preceded in death by her Parents; her first Husband: Robert Lurz, Sr; their Son: Robert Lurz, Jr; Grandson: Russell Lurz; her second Husband: Arden Awe; & Step Daughter: Mary Quist. Arrangements completed by Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, Il. Graveside Services for Family & Friends will be on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Heilman officiating at Genoa Cemetery, located adjacent to Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St. Genoa, Il. 60135. A Celebration of Life & a luncheon to follow at the Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019
