The Daleiden Mortuary
Dolores A. Perez


1934 - 2020
Dolores A. Perez Obituary
Dolores Andrea Perez, 85, of Aurora, IL, went into the arms of her Jesus on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born to Ben and Winifred (Bowker) Perez on November 10, 1934 in Aurora, IL.

She was a graduate of Madonna High School and Alverno College. She was a devoted and successful elementary school teacher starting her career at St. Rita's School in Aurora for 10 years and then the remainder in the Chicago Public School System.

Dolores became the heart and core of the family and was a dearly loved daughter, sister and aunt. She is survived by her sister, Margie Adolph; brothers Ben (Jane), Pete (Jacquie), and Bob (Cindy), and sister-in-law Pat, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents are her brother Rich; brother-in-law Stan Adolph, her special aunt and uncle Pete (Marie) Perez; and great uncle Joe Wolgast.

At Dolores' request, she will be cremated, with no visitation and services to be private. Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N Lake St. Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dolores' family.

Memorials in her memory, to Wayside Cross Ministries, or any Aurora area food pantry will be greatly appreciated. Rest in Peace, Sis. We will love and miss you forever.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 26, 2020
