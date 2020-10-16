Dolores "Dee" Grams, age 88, of Elburn, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family on Monday, October 12, 2020.
She was born August 4, 1932, in Aurora, to loving parents, Edmund and Rita Schindel.
She leaves her loving husband Edward and puppy dog Louie; two sons: Mark (Sandy) Grams and Jay (Kristi) Grams; twelve grandchildren: Leslie (Dan) Kipper, Erin (Danny) Lorange, Melissa (Aaron) White, Andrea (Jeremy) Bilskey, Matt, Robert, Adam, Sarah, Emily, Abby, Daniel and Tyler Grams; six great-grandchildren: Sophia Parisi, Jarad Kipper, Sydney, Taylor and Skylar White, and Jackson Bilskey. Five siblings: Rita Smith, Edmund (Emma) Schindel, Robert (Fran) Schindel, Richard (Susan) Schindel and Linda Moore; two daughters-in-law: Ruth Grams and Tammy Grams; many nieces, nephews and a countryside full of friends.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Rita Schindel; two sons: Brad and Gary Grams; two sisters, Marion Todd and Kathy Williams; and her beloved dog, Pepper.
A Mass to celebrate her faith will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn, IL 60119. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be sent in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Tributes may also be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
.